India’s new offensive in IIOJK

India is undertaking a parallel invasion on Kashmiri culture and Islamic heritage in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) beside its more than18 months long siege in the valley. India had constructed more than one thousand Hindu temples in IIOJK to mutilate the Muslim identity of the Jammu and Kashmir in its efforts to change demography of the area. President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Masood Khan said in his address at the Photographic and Cultural Exhibition of IIOJK titled “Tribute to Kashmiri’s Resilience in their just Struggle for Right to Self-Determination” organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir rightly highlighted the ongoing offensive of Modi’s regime in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority area of Jammu and Ladakh. India perceived this strategy from its close ally Israel, who had successfully changed the demography of the Palestinian territory particularly the West Bank and Golan heights captured by Israel during Arab Israel war of 1967.

In fact, the BJP regime changed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution besides Article 6 of Indian Occupied Kashmir constitution for this very purpose of changing the demography and status of the dispute territory by its unilateral actions. As per reports. India illegally inhabited 3.3 million Hindus in Kashmir to change the demography of highly populated Muslim area. The BJP regime had sorted to the policy of oppression at such a high level with intention that Kashmiri either ready to subdue in front of India or prefer to leave the valley. Indian government is establishing colonies for retired Indian Army personnel’s in IIOJK, and destroying the livelihood of the people in its efforts to eradicate their desire for freedom.

Although, Kashmir is on the agenda of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), however, India can create a controversy over the ratio of Muslim and Hindu population to fulfill its nefarious designs. Pakistan must submit a comprehensive reports of latest available population data of IIOJK, coupled with current residential status backed with aerial satellite images at UNSC platform. Pakistan must table a new resolution at UNSC calling India to stop this heinous act. Such initiative will not only nullify the India efforts to change the demography of IIOJK but also reenergize the issue of Kashmir at UNSC forum.