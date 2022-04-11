India’s reckless militarization

According to Indian media, the Indian Air Force Commission of Inquiry has completed its investigation into the incident with the fall of an Indian military missile on Pakistani territory on March 9 this year. According to details, more than one official has been found guilty of the violation of standards operating procedures (SOPs) which led to the occurrence of an avoidable incident. Media reports suggest that the Indian government intends to punish the perpetrators severely.

India is pursuing a reckless policy of turning South Asia into a heap of sophisticated and most lethal weapons including nuclear warheads, long-range ballistic missiles, and modern fighter airplanes to establish its stronghold in the region. The incident of the launch of an unarmed supersonic missile occurred on March 9, which was timely detected by the Pakistan Air Force since its flight from the Indian side and crashed on Pakistan’s soil near Mian Chunnu. But Indian government did not officially inform Pakistan until the Chief Spokesman of the Pakistan military told the media that a blatant violation of Pakistan’s air space had been committed by the Indian side and sought an explanation and demanded a joint inquiry into the incident. Besides the condemnation of India’s irresponsible behavior by the DG ISPR, Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned India’s Charge d’affairs to Islamabad and convoyed Pakistan’s strong protest over the violation of its air space by an Indian supersonic missile and stressed India for the explanation of the circumstances that led to the incident. Although Pakistan abstained from further escalation of the issue, hence it conveyed serious concerns to the United Nations and the global community regarding extreme negligence or planned aggression on the part of the Indian government’s institutions which could lead to a nuclear war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. While replying to a media query, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesman told the media that the Indian government did not officially respond to Pakistan’s communication regarding the incident, whereas the Indian Ministry of Defense admitted the occurrence of this grave violation of Pakistan’s airspace through a press release as it shared the findings of the commission of inquiry with the media.

In fact, Pakistan and India had bilateral agreements to inform each other about the missile test flight, while DG Military Operations of both countries are connected with a direct hotline facility to avoid any misunderstanding and handling of an emergency situation but the Indian government did not bother these bilateral forums and waited for Pakistan’s response, which creates serious doubts about the designs of Indian strategists, who intended to judge Pakistan’s level of preparedness and effectiveness of Pakistan air Defence. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani authorities had categorically mentioned that the missile had changed its path during the flight and turned toward Pakistan after moving in another direction which might be an intentional effort by an individual or a destructive malfunctioning of the Indian war machine. Pakistan should not take this issue leniently and must highlight India’s reckless behavior at the UN to stall further recurrence of this grave act in the future.