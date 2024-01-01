India’s second-stringers complete 4-1 series win over Zimbabwe

HARARE (AFP): India’s second-string touring team beat Zimbabwe by 42 runs in the fifth Twenty 20 international at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday to complete a 4-1 series win.

India captain Shubman Gill said his team, which included only three of the squad that won the T20 World Cup last month, had adapted well to conditions after losing the opening match.

“It was an excellent series,” said Gill. “The hunger that we showed after the first loss was phenomenal. A lot of the players had long flights and they weren’t used to conditions. The way they adapted was remarkable.”

India made 167 for six after being sent in on Sunday. Sanju Samson top-scored with 58 off 45 balls. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 125.

The final match got off to an extraordinary start when Yashasvi Jaiswal hit sixes off the first two deliveries.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza bowled a no-ball full toss which Jaiswal hit over the midwicket boundary. Jaiswal took advantage of the free hit by slamming the first legal delivery over Raza’s head for another six.

But Raza fired in a quicker yorker and bowled Jaiswal for 12 three balls later.

India lost their first three wickets for 40 runs before Samson and Riyan Parag (22) added 65 for the fourth wicket. Shivam Dube hammered an unbeaten 26 off 12 balls at the end of the innings. He followed up with two wickets and was named player of the match.

Tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was again Zimbabwe’s best bowler, taking two for 19 in four overs. He took six wickets in the series and conceded only six runs an over.

Raza praised Muzarabani for his consistent performances but said Zimbabwe’s batting and fielding was below par. “The grey area for me will remain our attitude in the field.”

Mukesh Kumar took the first two Zimbabwe wickets in his first two overs and then finished off the match with two more in his final over.

Despite playing in only three matches he took eight wickets to finish level with off-spinner Washington Sundar as India’s leading wicket-taker.

Sundar, who conceded just over five runs an over during the five matches, was named player of the series.

Brief scores:

India 167-6 in 20 overs (S. Samson 58; B. Muzarabani 2-19).

Zimbabwe 125 in 18.3 overs (D. Myers 34; M. Kumar 4-22, S. Dube 2-25).

Result: India won by 42 runs.

Series: India won the five-match series 4-1.

Toss: Zimbabwe