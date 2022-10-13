India’s settlers’ Colonialism in Kashmir

Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and human rights defenders accused India of replicating the Israeli model of settlers’ colonialism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). According to them, the Indian Parliament blatantly violated UNSC’s Resolutions and reversed India’s laws regarding disputed territory, and unilaterally passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act-2019 on August 05, 2019, which allowed the Modi-led Indian fascist government to reconstitute the Illegally Occupied territory into two federally administrated union territories (UTs) called Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Kashmiri Leaders believe that the legislation was aimed at paving the path for replicating the Israeli model of occupation and colonization of the West Bank in Kashmir by dis-empowering and dispossessing the Kashmiri Muslims by means of Hindu settlements in Muslim majority region.

Kashmir is a long-standing dispute on the agenda of the United Nations while the Kashmiris in the IIOJK, Azad territory, and in various countries across the world are still awaiting the just resolution of the Kashmir issue through a free and fair plebiscite under the UN. The successive governments in New Delhi had the United Nations and the international community regarding the organization of plebiscites and discreetly consolidated their illegal occupation in the valley. The Narendra Modi-led BJP government exposed the rancorous face of India through blatant violation of the UN Security Council, and international law, and utter negation of the commitments of its past leaders by unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

After clearing legal restrictions, the Modi regime swiftly adopted multiple legislations and altered administrative and political regulations to change the demography of the Muslim-majority territory through the construction of Hindu settlements, allotment of Kashmiri lands to Indian soldiers, and illegal delimitations of electoral constituencies to support Indian puppets in the fake elections. In fact, time does stand still, while the emergence of new facts and events changes regional dynamics and global politics rapidly. We must have a firm belief that the truth will prevail and finally the global community will feel the need for the dispensation of justice to Kashmiris in the days to come.