India’s weaponization of Indus Waters Treaty unacceptable: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed that India’s weaponization of the Indus Waters Treaty was unacceptable and a red-line for the people of Pakistan.

During a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi who called on him, the prime minister shared Pakistan’s serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia as a result of India’s provocative behavior since Pahalgam incident. He categorically rejected any attempts to link Pakistan to the incident, without sharing any evidence and said Pakistan had offered that an international transparent, neutral and credible investigation be conducted to ascertain the facts behind the Pahalgam incident.

While stating that Pakistan had acted with maturity and responsibility, the Prime Minister said “India had, on the other hand, created a media frenzy to divert the world’s attention away from Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remained the root cause of instability in South Asia,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release. The Iranian foreign minister is on an official visit to Islamabad.

At the outset, the prime minister expressed his sincere condolences to the Iranian side over the tragic explosion in Bandar Abbas that had led to the loss of precious lives and injured hundreds of people. He prayed for those who had lost their loved ones, as well as for the early recovery of the injured.

During this warm and cordial meeting, the prime minister conveyed his respectful regards to Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei and warm wishes for President Masoud Pezeshkian. He underscored that Pakistan attached great importance to its historic, deep-rooted fraternal ties with Iran. While fondly recalling his earlier meetings and recent telephone call with President Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Iran bilateral engagement and emphasized the need to enhance cooperation in trade, energy, border management, and regional connectivity. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to work closely with Iran for peace, stability, and development in the region.

Foreign Minister Araghchi conveyed warm greetings from the Iranian leadership to the prime minister and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening its relations with Pakistan and also playing its part in bringing peace and stability in South Asia. He also reiterated President Pezeshkian’s invitation to the prime minister to undertake an official visit to Tehran during current year.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif while rejecting India’s attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without providing any evidence, reiterated his offer for a transparent, credible and neutral international investigation into the incident and invited the UK to join it.

The prime minister received UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, at the Prime Minister House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the prevailing situation in South Asia, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

He noted that with the support of friendly countries, including the UK, his Government’s foremost priority remained advancing economic growth and development of the country, and that Pakistan would never take any action that could imperil regional peace and security. The prime minister urged the UK, which enjoyed good relations with both Pakistan and India, to play its part in de-escalating the situation. The British high commissioner thanked the prime minister for sharing Pakistan’s position and said that the UK would work closely with Pakistan and India for maintaining regional peace and security. The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated that the entire nation stood united with the Armed Forces of Pakistan against any aggression from India, emphasizing that they were always ready to confront the enemy.

He was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari which met him here at the PM House. The delegation included Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that while Pakistan desired peace and stability in the region, it possessed the capability to deliver a strong and effective response in defense of its sovereignty. Described India’s provocative behavior following the Pahalgam incident as deeply regrettable, the prime minister noted that Pakistan not only expressed concern over the Pahalgam incident but also called for an impartial and independent investigation.

He firmly rejected India’s baseless attempts to link Pakistan to the incident without any evidence. The prime minister criticized India’s unilateral and illegal suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an act of “water aggression,” which was unacceptable as water represented a red-line for the people of Pakistan.

He further stated that Pakistan was actively pursuing diplomatic efforts to expose Indian aggression, and that he had met with ambassadors from several countries to present Pakistan’s perspective. PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will also raise this issue at the United Nations Security Council in order to expose India’s true face and its nefarious designs to the world.

PPP delegation, expressing unity on national defense, said that all political parties, including the Pakistan People’s Party, stood united for the defense and security of Pakistan. They reaffirmed their full support for Pakistan’s brave Armed Forces. The delegation also appreciated the federal government’s diplomatic efforts to highlight India’s war-mongering intentions internationally. As regards, preparation for the upcoming federal budget, the prime minister said that the government had initiated consultations with its largest coalition partner in this regard.

He emphasized that the government prioritized consultation in all matters. The PPP delegation presented their proposals regarding the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026. This meeting marked the first round of discussions, and the government’s designated committee will continue consultations with the PPP. The PPP delegation expressed full confidence in the government’s reforms in the energy sector.

The meeting also discussed transfer of electricity distribution companies to provincial governments. It was decided that within two months, the distribution companies will be handed over to the provinces. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Dr. Tauqir Shah, Minister of State Abdul Rehman Kanju, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki were also present in the meeting.

Shehbaz directs accelerated action against tax evasion: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities concerned to accelerate actions against tax evasion, under-invoicing, and other irregularities across all sectors amid strict legal action against those involved in the sale and purchase of illegally manufactured cigarettes and other non-duty-paid goods.

The directives were issued by the prime minister after a high-level meeting chaired by him to review matters regarding the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), with a strong emphasis on removing obstacles in tax collection and reforming the taxation system, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said. The prime minister said that proposed amendments in various clauses of the Income Tax Ordinance and Federal Excise Act were designed to eliminate hurdles in tax recovery, without affecting the rights of regular taxpayers and compliant businesses.