Individuals win matches, teams lift trophies: Kirsten

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has said that individual help team win matches but the teams manage to clinch titles and series as a unit.

During a meeting with the mentors and head coaches of the five teams of the Champions Cup 2024 on Wednesday, he discussed various aspects of the ongoing Champions Cup in which top cricketers of the country are participating.

High Performance Specialist David Reed and Director PCB’s High Performance Center, Champions Cup 2024 Nadeem Khan also attended the meeting.

Kirsten stressed the importance of mutual cooperation, exchange of information and learning from each other’ experiences in order to take Pakistan cricket forward.

Kirsten called upon the mentors and head coaches to utilise their exposure, status and cricketing acumen for improving the quality of cricket of the young cricketers in the Champions One Day 2024.

Gary Kirsten said that Pakistan has capable young cricketers who need minor adjustment, fine-tuning and finesse to their game, adding that individuals win matches while teams succeed in lifting titles and winning series.

Pakistan cricket team has a busy white-ball schedule between November 2024 and April 2025 during which it will play ODIs and T20s against Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Pakistan will take part in at least 18 ODIs and nine IT20s during this period.

Pakistan will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February/March 2025 and host a tri-series against New Zealand and New Zealand prior to the Champions Trophy.