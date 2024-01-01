Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: During a press briefing at the State Department, spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed a sense of calm and professionalism, emphasizing the strength of American democracy during the upcoming transfer of power. Highlighting the importance of a seamless transition, Miller stated that the process will take place over the next 74 days, with the General Services Administration (GSA) Transition Team and Agency Review Teams facilitating the shift to the new administration. Miller refrained from mentioning the name of the incoming U.S. president, Donald Trump, during his entire press briefing.

When questioned about whether President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had engaged in discussions with their international counterparts since the election results, Miller confirmed that they had but declined to disclose specific details. “Everything will be done keeping the interests of America in mind,” he assured reporters. Addressing foreign policy, Miller emphasized that peace efforts in Gaza and Lebanon along with humanitarian aid would remain priorities for the current administration in its remaining time. He also pointed to the Indo-Pacific strategy and U.S.-China relations, noting the need for “tangible progress” as key areas of focus for discussions with the incoming administration.

At the Pentagon, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh echoed Miller’s sentiments, assuring reporters that the transition process would be “smooth and professional.” Unlike Miller, Singh explicitly referenced President-elect Donald Trump by name, stating that coordination between the GSA, White House, and other government bodies would ensure an orderly handover. Singh took the opportunity to praise the U.S. military, calling it “the finest military in the world” and underscoring its non-political nature.

Singh also addressed the Indo-Pacific strategy, reinforcing its significance in U.S. foreign policy. Observers noted the repeated mention of the Indo-Pacific by both Miller and Singh, suggesting that U.S.-China relations and the region’s geopolitical dynamics will be pivotal in shaping foreign policy during Trump’s presidency.

When asked about the presence of North Korean troops in the Karsik region of Ukraine, Singh stated that U.S. military intelligence is closely monitoring the situation, highlighting the likelihood of North Korean and Ukrainian forces confronting each other. Singh emphasized that the U.S. is not alone in its support for Ukraine, which continues to receive aid from a coalition of allied nations.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, underscoring the resilience of American democracy, which has endured for over two centuries. In his speech, Biden revealed that he had already called Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory, reaffirming his commitment to a peaceful and professional transition of power. He assured the public that his administration would extend full cooperation to the incoming team to ensure stability during the transition period.

The emphasis on professionalism and cooperation from both the State Department and Pentagon underscores the significance of this moment for the United States. With foreign policy priorities like peace in the Middle East and navigating the complexities of the Indo-Pacific strategy at stake, the handover will be closely watched both domestically and internationally. As the Biden administration prepares to step down, it remains focused on preserving the democratic ideals that have been the cornerstone of American governance for centuries.