Indonesia confirms two of its peacekeepers injured in Israeli fire

JAKARTA (AFP): Indonesia on Friday confirmed two of its UN peacekeepers were injured in Israeli fire in Lebanon and called the attack a violation of international law.

UN peacekeepers said Israeli troops opened fire on their headquarters in south Lebanon Thursday, injuring two Blue Helmets and sparking condemnation. Israel said it was targeting Hezbollah militants near UN posts in an operation that came after the peacekeeping mission rejected Israeli demands to “relocate” from some of its positions.

“In the attack on the tower in Nakura, two personnel were injured, and they were from Indonesia,” Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement.

She added the two peacekeepers had sustained light injuries and are in the hospital for further observation.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the attack,” she said. “Attacking UN personnel and property is a major violation of International Humanitarian Law.”

She called on all parties to ensure respect for UN territory at all times and under all circumstances.

Indonesia, a staunch critic of Israel and supporter of Palestine, has around 1,232 personnel currently deployed with the UN mission in Lebanon, UNIFIL. UNIFIL has about 10,000 peacekeepers stationed in south Lebanon.