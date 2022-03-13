Pakistan

Induction of J-10C in PAF’s fighter fleet huge milestone

6 hours ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Induction of J-10C aircraft has further strengthened PAF as a formidable and potent force well capable of defending the aerial frontiers of our beloved country.
With J-10C “Dragon” Omni role fighter in its ranks, PAF retains the first shot BVR capability while maintaining a qualitative edge in the application of Air Power across all domains, said a PAF documentary based on J-10C fighter jets.
The capabilities of the aircraft are showcased in the short video documentary released by Directorate General Public Relations.

