Indus Motor awarded 1st prize by Global Compact Network Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) won the top position at ‘Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards 2020’ hosted by the UN Global Compact Network Pakistan. This is the sixth year in a row that IMC has won this award in recognition of its integrating the 10 Principles of United Nations Global Compact and for embracing the UN Sustainable Development Goals in its business operations.

The objective of the Global Compact Network Pakistan is to promote the ten principles of UN Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption and assist companies and other stakeholders to engage in strategic CSR initiatives and programs. So far over 80 business enterprises are on board with the network.

“We’re privileged to have been honoured with this top award. It not only acknowledges IMC’s commitment towards strategic and sustainable CSR, but also appreciates its efforts in reporting globally the practical implementation of all the SDGs through its various CSR projects. The Global Compact Network Pakistan is playing a critical role in creating awareness and helping to develop the social outlook of businesses in the country which is commendable”, said CEO Indus Motor, Ali Asghar Jamali.

Further, he added, “The Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 too, aims at moving towards a society where people, cars and nature can co-exist in harmony and we’re committed to do our part for achieving a more sustainable society”.

IMC is a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the diversity of its CSR initiatives are aligned with the SDGs including SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth, for which the Pakistan Business Council has declared IMC as the Industry Leader; SDG 4 – Quality Education through its flagship Toyota Goth Education Program and Toyota Technical Training Program; SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being and SDG 7 – Zero Hunger both through collaboration with Saylani International Welfare Trust; SDG 13 – Climate Action through the Company’s Million Tree Plantation Drive and 5S Ecological Conservation both in collaboration with the UN Association of Pakistan.