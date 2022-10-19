Industrial boom nears as CPEC set to enter B2B phase: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was set to enter the next business-to-business (B2B) mode after the productive government-level phase.

Chairing a review meeting on CPEC, the prime minister said the government had rejuvenated the multi-billion dollar project that faced hiatus during the previous government. The meeting focused on infrastructure projects, particularly Main Line-1 (ML-1), Karachi Circular Railway and Karakoram Highway. The project related to the production of 10,000-megawatt electricity from solar and wind sources also came under discussion.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was about to witness an industrial boom with the restoration of CPEC projects. He welcomed the interest of Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan’s solar projects. The prime minister said the ML-1 rail project would play an important role in the strengthening of the national economy by connecting the country’s ports with China and Central Asia.

He termed the ML-1 project the ‘backbone’ of the country with high prospects of progress. The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Salik Hussain, Syed Naveed Qamar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Tariq Bashir Cheema, Adviser to the PM Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musaddik Malik, special assistants Tariq Fatemi, Zafaruddin Mehmood, Jahanzeb Khan and Syed Fahad Hussain, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal, Badar Shehbaz and senior officials. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah joined the meeting through video link.

PM for national plan on construction of houses, infrastructure as per climate change needs: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who made history by chairing the first meeting of Pakistan Climate Change Council (PCCC), in a major decision regarding the rehabilitation of flood affected people and to avoid environmental dangers in future, has directed to devise a national plan for the construction of houses and infrastructure that could withstand climate change effects.

He also directed to propose measures for adopting the housing and construction styles as per climate changes and formulating a strategy in coordination with the federal and provincial governments to tackle the environmental issues timely and on permanent basis. Pakistan Climate Change Council was established on the pattern of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) with all the federal and provincial stakeholders on board.

The Prime Minister besides directing to make PCCC a fully functional institution also called for formulating a comprehensive national plan to identify the climate changer dangers in future. In that regard, he directed to constitue a committee of experts for the preparation of comprehensive plan.

The Prime Minister referred to the recent devastation caused by climate change induced floods in Sindh and Balochistan and said that despite less than 1 percent share in carbon emissions, Pakistan was among the top 10 climate change effected countries. He said that without forgetting this devastation, they have to prepare for future and rehabilitation of the flood affected people. The Climate Change Council had a vital role in that respect, he added. The Prime Minister said that the focus should be on identification of dangers, provision of resources, and improvement in capacity of damage assessment. Work should also be done on how to avoid dangers, get the masses prepared and train the administration, he stressed.

The Prime Minister said with the area of Sindh delta dried due to climate change and the need to protect Pakistan from the danger of severe drought, meaures should be proposed as per the experts’ opinion. He also called for proposals to check the incidents of wildfire. Proposals should also presented for the protection from severe monsoon rains and three times melting of glaciers.

Later, in a tweet, the prime minister said that the Pakistan Climate Council had been tasked to synergise efforts for fashioning an effective national strategy on climate change. “Coordinating with all stakeholders, the Council will work on the various facets of climate change such as mitigation, adaption and climate finance,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan in a war against climate change-induced havoc: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking international support and additional funds to tackle the challenge of climate change, has stated that Pakistan was in a war against climate change-induced havoc and had become a victim.

“We are in a war against climate change-induced havoc, and we have become a victim. “Tomorrow another country can and we don’t want that to happen,” the Prime Minister said in an interview with Financial Times. He said that Pakistan was not asking for any kind of rescheduling [of loans] or a moratorium, but for additional funds.

“We are not asking for any kind of measure [such as] a rescheduling or a moratorium,” Sharif told the Financial Times. “We are asking for additional funds,” he added. To a question, the Prime Minister said, “There is a gap — and a very serious gap — which is widening by the day between our demands and what we have received.” “We are only asking for climate justice, we are not using the word reparations at all,” he added. To another question, the Prime Minister said, “We are obviously concerned because if there is dissatisfaction leading to deeper political instability and we are not able to achieve our basic requirements and goals, this can obviously lead to serious problems.” “I’m not saying it in terms of any kind of threat, but I’m saying there’s a real possibility,” he remarked.

