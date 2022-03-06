Industrial package a political move, will add to economic problems: Shahid Rasheed

ISLAMABAD (INP): Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt has said the industrial package for investors is a political move which will increase the problems for the economy.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the political decision will increase the deficit and further reduce the value of the rupee, which will increase inflation.

Shahid Rashid Butt was of the view that important economic policies are failing, as the problems are not diagnosed properly.

The people will pay the price of the relief and incentive packages as the government lack resources to fulfil the promises, he added.

The business leader said that move will not go down well with the IMF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank as it can hit country’s reputation and strain relations with international institutions.

It would have been better if these announcements had been accompanied by steps for long-term sustainable economic growth coupled with reduction in unnecessary expanses, he added.

As of June 30, 2018, the domestic debt was Rs29.8 trillion, which the present government had increased to Rs51.7 trillion by December 2021, while the foreign debt of $95 billion has been increased to $130 billion.

Shahid Rasheed said that the circular credit was also increasing which was now reaching Rs2.5 trillion. The incumbent government has increased the circular debt of electricity sector up to Rs1400 billion while the circular debt of the gas sector has also been steadily increasing to reach almost 700 billion, he maintained.

He said that the rupee has lost 50% of its value during this tenure of the incumbent government while its value will further decrease due to recently announced packages.

