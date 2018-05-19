Inexperience will cost Pakistan against England: Salman

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, whose career was brought to an abrupt halt after he was caught in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010, believes that Pakistan’s inexperienced side will find it difficult to get past England when the two-Test series commences on May 24.

Butt, who has represented Pakistan in 33 Tests, believes that replacing former captain Misbahul Haq and Younus Khan is a difficult task and a lack of senior players in the squad will cause a lot of problems for the visitors.

“The squad’s inexperience in early summer English conditions will be a big problem,” said Butt, while speaking to Sky Sports. “Especially given the fact that we will be missing the services of Misbah and Younus. Realistically speaking, given the inexperienced Pakistan side chosen for this series, it would be a good outcome if the visitors can give a reasonable account of themselves and compete as best as they can.”

Butt, however, went on to add that he expects Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq to deliver for their side and lead from the front. “Azhar and Asad did quite well in the previous visit to England but their performances this time around will need to be a lot better and will be crucial for Pakistan’s success,” he said.

Butt still dreams of making a comeback in the national side and revealed his disappointment at not being included in the squad for the tour of Ireland and England. “There is never any point in indulging in what-ifs, but I suppose it would have been great had I been selected for the Test squad as that would have provided me with an opportunity to not only get back into international cricket but also perform well in England,” he said. “It could have served as an opportunity for redemption in front of fans and critics in a place where things originally went so horribly wrong for me in 2010.”

Talking about what more can be done for him to earn a national team recall, Butt cut a dejected figure. “What can one say? I have tried everything in my powers, but this has been the situation for a while now. Of course, I am disappointed at this turn of events and I really don’t know the reason or the criteria behind my non-selection for the Pakistan side. Perhaps it’s simply a case of the selectors having made up their mind to ignore me,” he said.

He further added, “For a while now, Mohammad Amir is being selected for international duties, Mohammad Asif and I have been ignored for selection and its come to a point where there isn’t much more I can do. Perhaps this is more of a question now for the selectors to answer.”

