 ‘Infidels’ have now waged propaganda war: Akhunzada

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate supreme leader has said the ‘infidels’ after their defeat in military war in Afghanistan have now waged a propaganda war, which needs to be fought against.

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada said this while addressing participants of a four-day academic conference in southern Kandahar province yesterday.

Led by Nangarhar University the four-day national conference on teaching, value and impact of Islamic culture subjects commenced at Kandahar University yesterday under the leadership of the Ministry of Higher Education.

The event was attended by acting minister of higher education Maulvi Nidaa Mohammad Nadeem, acting head of the Red Crescent, the head of the Central Darul Ifta, the Kandahar Police Chief, the head of the Helmand Ulema Council, the central departments of the Ministry of Higher Education, the heads of universities and religious seminaries, the assistant heads of scientific research and magazines, the heads and professors of the faculties of Sharia and Islamic culture, the imams of Dawah and Guidance, and preachers.

In the opening session of the conference, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, said that the ‘infidels’ had been defeated in militarily in Afghanistan, but they had now waged a propaganda war, which, according to him, everyone must fight hard against.

He also said faith gained strength in such meetings and conferences. “Science and scholar are like the sun, and the scholar’s job is to convey knowledge to everyone.”

It is noteworthy that about 2,600 people renewed their allegiance to the leader of the Islamic Emirate at this conference.

About 104 different scientific-research papers related to Sharia and Islamic culture will also be presented during the four days of this conference.