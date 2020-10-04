Inflated bills of medical equipment

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Health Department has brought to limelight embezzlement of funds allocated for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for doctors, nurses, paramedical and other staff, who were looking after the corona virus infected patients during indoor treatment. It was very much a popular talk in medical fraternity that embezzlement of billions has been made during the purchases of PPEs. It is worth appreciation that Health Department has now divulged how public funds were devoured through payment of highly inflated bills of acquiring coronal medical equipment. The officers involved in the shady affair have been held responsible.

What is intriguing in this matter that how come the inflate bills went smoothly through pre-audit process of Accountant General Office, which is often minutely done in accordance with general finance rules. All such purchases are made from sales tax and income tax registered reputed firms. Again how highly inflated bills were got from these firms. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Kamran Bangash said in a press talk that provincial government believes in transparency and accountability. Let us hope that the promise made shall be fulfilled.