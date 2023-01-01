Inflation reveals status of common man in Pakistan

Khawaja Wajih-u-Din

The actual sufferer of any crises is a common man. While we are busy in a blame game of institutions, the news of people dying of hunger is going unnoticed. My soul cries it’s heart out when I see long queues of human beings clinging to each other to get one bag of flour. Some people are lucky to get one.

However, the most unfortunate one is a person who loses his life for that one bag. It’s a different question altogether if we talk about the quality of flour that the people are being offered. Some say it is not even fit enough to feed the animals. However, we leave it to the conscious of those who are doing it.

Whenever budget is presented or increase in taxes is announced we hear from the governments that it will not affect a common man. This joke is continuing unabated. The experts would tell you that increase in the basic utilities would have an upward affect in the prices of everything. The earning capacity in our dearest home land is very low. Inflation is that all Time high. We compare the prices in Pakistan with the prices in other countries without realizing the earning capacity of the citizens of those countries.

Everything is so expensive, nowadays, that even a middle-class person like me feel the pinch day in and day out. To say the least, Life is indeed extremely difficult for a common man in our beloved country. Things have become so bad that people are committing suicide’s because they are not getting anything to feed their children.

The unfortunate aspect is that nobody notices such painful happenings. As a child we were taught in the school a famous quotation of Hazrat umar (RA)

“Even if a dog dies hungry on banks of Euphrates, Umar (RA) will be responsible for dereliction of duty”. A lot of questions automatically arise in one’s mind. The situation, is very agonizing, besides being harrowing and immensely grieving. It is hard to contemplate in any civilized society.

The suicide results in an irreparable loss to the kith and kin of the deceased, who must be countenancing deepest depths of despair and grief. It has also drastically destabilized, the image of the country still further.

The people of Pakistan have seen one crisis after another. There’s have been shortage of flour before. I remember the 90s when I’m there was “Atta crisis”. But proper and in time handling, avoided a big catastrophe. Pakistan is an agricultural country and worlds best water system at its resources and a fertile land. Our farmers are hard-working and diligent. Point to ponder is then why shortage of food commodities.

It is a common observation that successive governments blame the previous one of the crisis that they are facing. This may or may not be pertinent to the matter in hand but it seems that the people at large, had, necessarily adopted a very apologetic attitude towards the approach of the governance. But now things have taken a U Turn, and the position is diametrically opposed to the old one. The issue of governance is a big challenge. Instead of realizing the problems of the country we indulge in blame games and unfortunately cannot even agree on an election date.

As a student, I do wish to explore the situation which how emerged much to our mental discomfiture. In the first instance Smuggling to Afghanistan of basic goods exists for a long time. Nothing seems to have been done to curb or channelize this activity. This actually affects the supply of basic human needs to the citizens of this country. While some people may make undue gains out of smuggling of goods to a neighborly country, but it results in scaring prices, consistent inflation, lack of basic facilities to a common man patience of a common consumer has crumbled before the continuous onslaught of a few.

Secondly an irreversible realization has materially dawned many of us, that only we are being fleeced financially, while in the upper strata of society enjoy clout and affluence. Billions is spent on the maintenance of these so-called assemblies and senate, where intrigue and counter-intrigue associated with democracy, with little or no relief for the common man, who is suffering constantly. He cannot get even proper food in his own country, while these so-called public representatives enjoy lavish lifestyle in one garb or another, and all, at the expanse of the common man, who pays tax.

Thirdly, many scandals have been highlighted in the press, over the years whereby billions of rupees have been squandered, bears abundant testimony to the dismal state of affairs. The most unfortunate part is that no scandal has come to its logical conclusion and nobody has been brought to the book.

This is all public money, should have been utilized for the betterment of society, but most unfortunately, it has found its way into the coffers of big guns and so-called elite. Result is Now all this, has completely demoralized the common man, who is flabbergasted at the turn of events, where there is a free for all situation, with no moral or legal compulsions. Where the concept of law, fair-play and ethics is thrown to the winds by those in authority, the general public gets thoroughly disillusioned.

In such a situation, you cannot expect an average man to obey and respect law. Corrupt defaulters continue to accumulate wealth, and in consequence jeopardizing the virtual existence of common man groaning under tighter conditions.

In other words, it is not possible to enforce law and rules or discipline, nor expect this to materialize unless suitable conditions are not created. This must happen from the top, who should set healthy and pleasant precedents in fair-play, integrity and impartiality.

Fourthly, as a matter of policy we must teach the farmers to get more yield of crops from the land that is available, as is prevalent in rest of the world. Perhaps we need to make them more technically sound and apprise them of the scientific lines in growing more food. The age all methodology adopted by the growers is not helping anyone.

Lastly, it can be safely said that currently, the rigors of law is confined to the poor and middle income people, who have to bear the brunt of this embarrassment, but how long can one expect this to continue. Let us hope that those at the helm of affairs, will consider the situation dispassionately, and ensure that administration of law is even-handed, and once it comes within the realm of possibility, much of the grievance of hard-hit mediocre people will vanish in the foreseeable future.

All the forces need to sit together to talk out a common strategy for overcoming the difficulties faced. This is indeed a need of time, I have an advice for the common people of Pakistan. We have to improve our ethics and morality. The teachings of the Holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Lessons in the Holy book Must be practiced. Encourage Merit In every sphere of life and be a good professional. As a society we must learn to boycott those who sell goods at enhanced prices. This is a way adopted by civilized societies in the world to overcome such crisis.

The writer is former Registrar Peshawar High Court.