Inflation sizzle and economists’ plan

The US Department of Labour, Bureau of Labour Statistics has issued the Consumers Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPIAUC) for the month of November for all articles ranging from prices of essential commodities, cars, vehicles, insurance, shelter and home rent etc. According to US media, the CPI for All Urban Consumers rose 0.8 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis (SA) in November while rising 6.8 percent over the last 12 months, not seasonally adjusted (NSA). While the index for all items less food and energy increased 0.5 percent in November on a Seasonally adjusted basis and up 4.9 percent over the year on not seasonally adjusted. According to reports, the gasoline index increased 6.1 percent, while several utilities and services including shelter, used cars, trucks, and new vehicles, household furnishings, apparel, and airline fares had witnessed significant increases. According to reports, November was the third consecutive month that all six major grocery items indexes including vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry and fish increased sharply in the US. The food at home index rose 6.4 percent over the past 12 months, which is the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 2008, while the gasoline index rose 58.1 percent over the last year, which was the largest 12-month increase since the period ending April 1980. Similarly most of the household expenditure heads had gone up during the month of November across the US.

In fact, the prices of necessary commodities and essential services had rocketed unprecedentedly during last year ending in November 2021, mainly due to supply chain disruption and shortage of raw material in the market. According to economists, the two basic necessities food and fuel had hit severely to the low income families of American society, while sudden rise in home rent became more concerning for Americans because shelters prices are continuously rising and millions of Americans are facing the threat of homelessness as their credit limit had been rescinded due to joblessness and economic difficulties during the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. According to analysts, today’s inflation in the US resembles the post Gulf-war recession during the 90s, However Biden administration perceives it a transitory phenomenon which has been caused by a hangover from the pandemic.

The United States is not the only country facing record inflation at the movement, but several other nations including the UK, China, Germany, Turkey are battling the problem of inflation during these days. Most nations, including the US, are tackling the issue through adjustment of interest rates to avoid an economic recession in their countries. However, there are some encouraging indicators which illustrate upward trends in the overall economies of those countries including opening of jobs, increased industrial production, growing travel and recreational businesses etc. American economists are stressing to speed up the vaccination drive in the country to get the economy on pre-COVID-19 level; however, emergence of Omicron and imposition of restriction to tackle the latest wave of the pandemic may cause additional problems for the global community including the US. In fact, inflation is a double-edged weapon which not only hurts the economy of the country but also weakens the morale and patience of a nation; particularly weak sections of the society deserve special incentives from the governments to mitigate the challenge.