Info Minister calls for speedy trials of May 9 cases

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that there is irrefutable evidence of the May 9 violent attacks.

Speaking at a news conference in Lahore on Saturday, he said that a political party orchestrated the May 9 attacks as part of an organized conspiracy.

He said that instructions were given to PTI office-bearers and workers to carry out the attacks.

The Minister further said that PTI targeted sensitive installations, and memorials of martyrs were desecrated.

He said that various shops and stores were also looted by the attackers.

Information Minister said that CCTV footages show PTI workers engaged in acts of arson and vandalism.

He emphasized that the data from the CCTV footage is secure and cannot be altered or tampered with.

The Minister stressed the need for speedy trials of the May 9 cases. He also accused PTI of writing letters to the IMF against interests of Pakistan.