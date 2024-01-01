Info Minister warns of strict action against illegal protestors in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that strict action will be taken against anyone participating in the protest in Islamabad as it has been declared illegal by Islamabad High Court.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said there is no engagement with the PTI at any level. He clarified that contact was made with PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan only once in compliance with Islamabad High Court’s ruling and they have been informed that this protest is illegal.

He said anyone participating in the protest will be arrested and face legal consequences. He said that both Islamabad and Punjab Police have been given clear instructions that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands or damage public property. He said the PTI speaks the language of Pakistan’s enemies.

Expressing satisfaction over improved economic indicators, the Information Minister said the stock market which is touching peak levels is reflection of conducive business environment in the country.

He however regretted the PTI gives the protest call whenever any country announces to invest in Pakistan. He recalled that the PTI staged a sit-in when the Chinese President was about to come to Pakistan for the CPEC. He said the PTI also announced a protest on the occasion of SCO meeting.

The Information Minister said the President of Belarus who is an excellent friend of Pakistan, is now paying a visit. He said Belarus will collaborate with Pakistan for local manufacturing of tractors.

He said the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should pay attention to the law and order situation of the province.