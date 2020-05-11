Information Minister launches “Masks for All” campaign

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday launched a campaign “Masks for All” as part of government’s measures to contain Covid-19.

Talking to media after launching the campaign, he said under the campaign, Chainstore Association of Pakistan in collaboration with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will distribute five million masks across the length and breadth of the country.

The Minister emphasized that challenges posed by Covid-19 can only be addressed through national unity and concerted efforts.