Initial inquiry report of Quetta blast released

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The initial inquiry report of the Quetta Railway station blast has been issued.

According to the report, the explosion occurred at approximately 8:20am near the entrance of platform number one and there was no train at the time of the blast.

Jafar Express was scheduled to arrive at platform one at 8:30am and fortunately passengers at platform number two remained safe.

The nature of blast has been reported as suicide bombing and Baloch Liberation Army claimed the responsibility of the blast.

The law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the whole area and a rescue operation has been initiated.

Railway Special Branch DSP Shahid Nawaz and other staff remained on the spot.