Initial parliamentary poll results announced for Baghlan, Sikhs and Hindus community

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) announced the initial parliamentary poll results in respect of Baghlan province, Sikhs and Hindus community.

According to a statement released by Independent Election Commission, eight individuals including Alhaj Asadullah Shahbaz, Mohammad Azim Mohsin, Atiqullah Ramin, Alhaj Mamor Ahmadzai, Dr. Mohammad Nasim Mudabir, Alhaj Ustad Abdul Razaq Hashim, Shukria Eisa Khel, and Nooria Hamidi have secured seats in the Lower House of the Parliament (Wolesi Jirga).

The statement further added that Narender Singh Khalsa has secured a seat on behalf of Sikhs and Hindus community of the country based on initial election results.

The parliamentary elections were conducted on 20th of October last year but the Independent Election Commission has so far failed to fully announce the poll results.

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission has said that the initial poll results may change once the commission completes the review of complaints filed regarding the process.