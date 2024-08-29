Initiative taken to uplift 20 poorest districts: NA informed

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed today that an initiative has been taken to uplift twenty poorest districts of the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal told the House during Question Hour that this initiative will be completed with the cooperation of the provincial governments.

He said a package for the urban areas of Sindh has also been included in the PSDP which will be finalized with consultations of the elected representatives from the province. He said an alternative motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad will also be constructed.

The Minister for Planning and Development said the government is giving priority to the development of Balochistan province.

Responding to the points raised by Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub Khan in the House, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said no NRO will be given to the PTI founding chairman.

He said the PTI founding chairman will have to prove his innocence in the courts. He said the best possible facilities are available to the PTI founding chairman in the jail.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at five in the evening.