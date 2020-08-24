Injured Djokovic pulls out of doubles event

PARIS (Agencies): Men’s tennis world number one Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Western & Southern Open doubles, citing a neck strain just a week before the US Open.

Djokovic pulled out shortly before he and compatriot Filip Krajinovic were scheduled to play against Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Reports said he developed the neck strain soon after he arrived in New York for the warm-up event before the grand slam tournament.

If he is fit enough to play the singles event, the Serb will play Ricardas Berankis.

The Western & Southern Open, which is usually staged in Cincinnati, was shifted to New York in order to make it easier for players travelling to the country for the US Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Open will be played from August 31 at the Flushing Meadows without spectators with several other restriction in place due to the pandemic.

Many high-ranking players, including defending champions Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Canadian Bianca Andreescu, world number one Ashleigh Barty and No.2 Simona Halep have withdrawn from the US Open citing risks related to the coronavirus.

Djokovic, however, has confirmed that he will be playing the tournament at Flushing Meadows in a bid to close in on Roger Federer’s record of 20 grand slam titles.

The 17-times grand slam champion recovered from COVID-19 after he tested positive for the virus following the Adria Tour in June.