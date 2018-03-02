Injured Sammy takes Zalmi home against Gladiators

Monitoring Desk

SHARJAH: Skipper Darren Sammy make sure the team victory after scoring 16 runs on four balls in the crucial ending time of the match and defeated the Quetta Gladiator by six wickets in Sharjah on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field first and in reply the Quetta Gladiators set a target of 142 after Shane Watson scored 47 run, Umaid Asif took two wickets for 18 runs.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi loss two quick wickets of Akmal and Smith and then Tamim and Hafeez guided the team to a comfortable win before a short collapse which made things difficult for the Zalmi.

Tamim and Hafeez added 54 runs for third wicket.

Darren Sammy, who picked injury in his first innings of the match, hampered 16 runs of just four deliveries to take Zalmi home after a brief collapse.

