Innovation key as world battles extreme heat

Chris Doyle

Aside from the bombs, the starvation and the disease, Palestinians struggling to survive in Gaza last week also had to handle 40 degrees Celsius-plus temperatures. They do not have the luxury of air conditioning and most do not even have shelter. Water is scarcely available and diseases rampant.



But it is not just in Gaza and other war zones where extreme heat is a killer. It is now baked into the summer schedules of most countries, even in the Northern Hemisphere, as global warming sends the mercury ever upward and for longer periods.



Extreme heat may be a familiar issue for many areas of the Middle East, but for most of Europe and North America it is still a new phenomenon for which countries are not prepared. Europe is the world’s fastest-warming continent and many cities are short on air conditioning. The learning curve will have to be steep, as temperatures over 40 C have become all too normal in Europe. Last month was the world’s third warmest July ever, with only 2023 and 2024 hotter. In 2022, more than 20,000 people died of heat-related causes in Europe.



Fires have been rampant, with an increase of about 50 percent so far this year. Several European capitals, including Madrid and Athens, have been under significant threat. The wildfires in Spain, one of the most vulnerable countries, have been particularly devastating.



But even in Northern Europe, where wildfires rarely used to be threatening, things are changing. As far north as Edinburgh, a major blaze occurred last week at the famous area known as Arthur’s Seat. In July, Scotland endured the biggest wildfires the country had ever seen. London has been hit by several fires in recent weeks in parkland areas. Canada too has had a surge in these infernos, with 2025 being the worst year except for 2023. These fires have even affected air quality in northern US states such as Michigan, leading to bitter complaints of Canadian inaction on fires from US Republican politicians.



Droughts are another consequence. Rainfall is less predictable and groundwater resources are being overextracted. Crop destruction ensues.



Why is this happening? Yes, climate change is the driver. The extreme heat has dried out both vegetation and soil, making territory more fire-friendly.



Yet innovative measures are being implemented, proving there are options to help mitigate these abnormal conditions. The most fascinating ones are the low-emission options that do not rely on mechanical ventilation.

The challenge is particularly tough in major cities, which trap heat, creating so-called urban heat islands. Wiser city authorities have been investing in green spaces and planting trees. Research has shown that areas within a 10-minute walk of a park can be 3 C cooler than those that are not. One challenge has been that lower-income areas tend to have fewer trees and less vegetation, meaning that extreme heat becomes a more lethal factor. The choice of trees also matters — authorities must use a sensible mix, including those that are more resilient to climate change.



Paris has instituted about 800 “cool islands,” where people can take refuge from intense heat. Seville has provided additional awnings across the city to create more shaded areas, as well as having a target of planting 5,000 trees a year.



How about New York City? It has for some years now been painting rooftops white to reflect sunlight. In areas of Los Angeles, even the streets have been coated in reflective paint, with some significant success. Other cities could do more to replace dark surfaces with white. After all, this is exactly what many Mediterranean communities have been doing for centuries, painting their houses white to keep them cool. Yet the reflective paint is costly and research is required to make its production more energy efficient.



Rotterdam has focused on greening its rooftops. The Dutch city has showcased this with a “Rooftop Walk,” where buildings are connected by bridges. In overcrowded urban settings, where additional green spaces can be tough to introduce, rooftops can provide that opportunity.



Greater research should be undertaken to improve predictions of when major fires might occur. This is why it is more than unfortunate that the current US administration has cut research funding on climate science. Given that human behavioral patterns have not altered sufficiently, scientific advancement is the crucial ingredient in being able to slow down, let alone reverse, the effects of human-made climate change.



The regularity and ferocity of extreme heat, fires and drought have focused authorities on taking mitigating steps. They will have to invest, be bold and learn from others. At the local level, authorities are taking it more seriously, whereas on the international stage, interstate bickering and geopolitical roadblocks have undermined attempts to advance effective climate deals and action.

courtesy : Arab news