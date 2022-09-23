Innumerable Layers of Glass Evoke Movement in Nature in K. William Lequier’s Sculptures

Web Desk

Crashing waves and ice crystals sprawling across a window pane are two of the naturally occurring motions reflected in the works of K. William LeQuier (previously). Based in Readsboro, Vermont, LeQuier carefully layers carved sheet glass into delicate sculptures that twist and writhe atop minimal black armature. The overlapped material varies in opacity, with the outer details often appearing paler in color and the dense portions emitting a blue-green hue.

LeQuier shares that he’s been experimenting with aspects of perspective and depth to create the illusion of three dimensions despite working within a narrow field. Find an archive of the artist’s work on his site.

“Risen”

“Untitled”

“Gala”

“Coriolis”

“Perigean Spring”

“Breaker”

“Synergy”

Courtesy: colossal