Inquiry against principal along with 4 Subject Specialists directed

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered inquiry against Principal Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) No. 1 Sakhakot Muhammad Hayat along with four other Subject Specialists including Zamarud, Abdul Karim, Muhammad Iqbal and Umar Muhammad for alleged harassment of students while making illegal demands from their parents.

In this regard Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) issued order while directing Director School to conduct inquiry against GHSS Principal Muhammad Hayat along with Zamarud, Abdul Karim, Muhammad and Umar Muhammad on complaint of Muhammad Ajmal.

Muhammad Ajmal has filed written complaints before Minister for E&SE Shahram Khan Tarakai, along with Kamran Khan Bangash, Minister for Higher Education for further directives, Principal Staff Officer to Chief Minister KP, Director Elementary and Secondary Education KP, In-charge Complaint Cell CM Secretariat Peshawar, President Peshawar Press Club and other Social media handlers for wide publicity, Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Director Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, EDO for District Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latter stated that we, the parents of the students of class 11 and 12 of Government Higher Secondary School Sakhakot No. 1, Tehsil Dargai District Malakand are committed to mending or curtailing some of our core issues and highlighting illegal and corrupt practices.

The parent facing a mafia in the shape of teacher’s staff, namely Hayat Muhammad (The Principal), Umar Muhammad, Zamrad, Abdul Karim and Iqbal. This mafia is recklessly involved in misusing their offices for personal gains, satisfying their personal grudges and bullying.

Some of the students belong to villages with a distance of 10 to 15 kilometres from school. These students don’t have bus stops facilities in their village. To reach school on time, these students have to cover 3 to 4 kilometres distance by feet to reach nearby bus stop and from there they get a bus/suzakki/Dakson etc. To cover the remaining distance to school.

The students of class 11 and 12 are supposed to appear in coming Medical/Engineering universities and other universities entry tests. To secure good marks in said tests, most of them have joined different coaching classes and English language classes. The timing of these extra classes is between 2:30 to 6: 00 pm. It is quite late for these students to come home after 6:00 pm as they have to cover distance by feet from the bus stop to home and parents are also concerned about their children as they don’t have any means to contact their children as mobile phones are strictly prohibited in school(which is good as no student should be allowed to use mobile during school classes and we appreciate that).

To deal with these issues the students on behalf of their parents have requested the Principal and teacher’s staff to arrange a counter at the school gate so they could deposit their cell phones before entering School and then take them back after the end of school hours. The Principal and teachers immediately turned down that request. Then, we (the parents) decided to do the make same request and we went to school in person as it was quite genuine cause.

As the parents met with School staff, the behaviour of the Principal and above-mentioned teachers was so immoral, unethical and insulting which couldn’t be reduce into words. The staff mafia directly insulted, scolded and abused us and threatened us with dire consequences for our children for having the audacity to interfere in our school affairs. We (the parents) were left with no choice but to apologise to staff as we were concerned about our children’s educational career. Some parents also requested the same via phone calls and they have heard nothing from the mafia but abuse and bullying.

The Principal and the above-mentioned teachers didn’t stop there. On the very next day, they pointed out every single student whose parents either came to school or gave them a call for said matter. All those students were asked to get out of the class and were instructed to stand in front of the school gate as they wanted them to be an example for all students in school to whoever wanted to interfere in their so-called school management, irrespective of the fact about whether it is a genuine cause or not.

As Muhammad Ajmal pointed, above some of the students belong to other union councils other than Sakhakot union council. The Principal and his mafia are threatening these students too with claims that they have the alleged power to dispel these students as they are not from Sakhakot Union council and they are allowed in this school to the pleasure of said mafia.

Principal GHSS Sakhakot and his mafia consider the school as their inherited property and misuse their offices for their own felicitations. The hereinbefore mentioned practices are illegal, unethical, unprofessional and shameful. All this is not our feelings but facts.

It is therefore requested to take stern actions against Principal GHSS Sakhakot and above-mentioned teachers and a high-level committee may be notified to enquire the matter and also look in to teaching staff tenure in said school in the best interest of students.