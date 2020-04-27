Inquiry commission report on flour, sugar would be made public: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not believe in concealing facts and Inquiry Commission report on wheat flour and sugar price hike would be made public.

In a tweet, she said political opponents used to say that the inquiry report would not be made public, but Imran Khan made public the investigation report.

She further said the PTI government has created history by launching an investigation that raises questions on its own people.

Earlier, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif voiced concern over delay in forensic report of wheat and sugar scandal and said that government cannot hide facts from masses by delaying the report.

Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that head of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and people who approved subsidy are responsible for the wheat and sugar crisis. Delay in report is Imran Khan’s admission of guilt and proof of Rs100 billion robbery by the government, he added.