Inquiry underway against Ahad Cheema regarding mega projects

F.P. Report

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched inquiries into different mega projects against former director general of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema.

The accountability department is conducting inquiries on different development projects including metrobus, signal-free roads and LDA City along with Aashiyana Iqbal.

NAB Lahore has sought details of these projects from LDA and other institutions.

More investigating teams will be constituted after collection of more evidence.

Moreover, Punjab Government is also keeping a close eye on the situation. However, not a single officer or beaurucrat has announced a strike or resigned from their service.

