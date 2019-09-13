Insecurity main challenge for Elections: IEC

KABUL (TOLO News): Officials from the Independent Election Commission, IEC, see insecurity as the main hurdle on the way of presidential elections scheduled for 28 September.

The commission has so far transferred election materials for 26 provinces out of 34, a spokesman of the commission, Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, said.

“Insecurity is the main challenge on the way of this process. We hope that security agencies will ensure the safety of the election so that the concerns of the people and the Election Commission are addressed,” Mr. Ibrahimi said.

But government officials said the security situation will improve within the next 10 days.

“The security situation will fully change within the next ten days and the condition will be provided for the election,” presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

“The list shared with us includes 4,942 centers across the country for which we will provide full security,” the Interior Ministry’s spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said.

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani at a campaign gathering in Kabul on Friday assured that the election will be held on its scheduled time.

“Election is a must because it is the goal of our Islamic Republic of Afghanistan,” he said.

This comes as conflicts have increased in the northern provinces of Kunduz, Takhar and Baghlan, the western provinces of Badghis and Farah as well as some other provinces.

The conflicts closed Kabul-Baghlan and Baghlan-Balkh highways for almost two weeks. The highways were reopened to traffic on Thursday.