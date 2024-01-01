Inside story of Humayun Saeed and Samina’s marriage

(Web Desk) : Sikandar Shah, an esteemed Pakistani director, has revealed startling background of the marriage of Humayun Saeed and his wife, Samina.

Shah, in an interview recently, said he and Saeed were looking for a suitable location to shoot their next project when they encountered a beautiful bungalow owned by Samina.

The director said, “When we hired that bungalow and started working there, the closeness between Saeed and Samina increased in a very less time.”

“Samina was living in the bungalow with her mother and daughter there,” Shah added.

Saeed was willing to marry Samina despite her daughter and the former’s friends also supported him.

As he was of town, the director said the planning spearheaded and the both found solace in each other.

Upon returning, Shah was invited to the wedding, initially believing Saeed was marrying his cousin.

“To my surprise, I saw Samina as the bride and was overjoyed to see them together,” Shah added.