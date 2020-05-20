Insider attack kills five policemen in Kandahar

Monitoring Desk

KANDAHAR: Five Afghan policemen were killed and seven others wounded after some gunmen in police uniform opened fire inside a checkpoint in Maruf district of southern Kandahar province on Tuesday, provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai said.

According to the spokesman, three attackers who obviously served as Taliban’s infiltrators within the police rank “committed the crime at around 2:30 a.m,” leaving five police dead and seven wounded.

Two infiltrators were killed in the firefight and the third one escaped, Barikzai said.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf Ahmadi has confirmed the attack, claiming that three infiltrators opened fire and killed 18 police in a checkpoint in Taghari area of Maruf district, but didn’t say if the attackers had escaped. (Xinhua)