Insisting on your own. Why did the conflict between Poland and EU begin and how it could end

On the evening of October 7, the Constitutional Court of Poland made the expected, but so far unprecedented decision: it ruled that the country’s national law is higher on its territory than the European one.

The decision of the Polish instance provoked a strong protest from both France and Germany, and the Eur-opean bureaucracy. Warsaw is threatened with taking away preferences and European payments to recover fr-om the consequences of the pandemic.

Riot of Eastern Europe

Former members of the socialist bloc, at that time the poorest countries in Europe – not only Poland, but also Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, the Czech Republic, as well as the Baltic countries – entered the European Union by the second half of the 2000s. Many hopes were associated with the accession to the EU, legislation was actively changing under the progressive European norms.

For 15 years of membership in the European Union, however, these countries failed to reach the same level as Western Europe: in 2020, according to Eurostat, the level of GDP per capita there remains the lowest in the community. The standard of living also remains low – therefore, young people leave to work in Germany without visas, and the population inside the country is aging.

The coming to power of Eurosceptics, or at least conservatives-nationalists against this background, was obvious – in Hungary and Poland it was not long in coming.

In Hungary, the beginning of the era of Euroscepticism marked the second premiership (since 2010) of the leader of the Fidesz party, Viktor Orban.

Already in 2011, a new constitution was adopted in the country, and in 2013 the basic law was even amended: the value of the traditional family was emphasized, and LGBT marriages were removed from the law, state control over the judicial system and banks was tightened, and only state-owned media received the right to cover elections.

The European Union then did not directly “punish” Budapest: the then head of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, called Orban, exhorting him to comply with the European norms. However, already in 2014 – after the reforms of Budapest – Brussels created a procedure for checking the rule of law, allowing the EU to find out how the national legislation complies with the European one, and to impose sanctions if not.

Law and justice

In Poland, Eurosceptics, whose faces can be called the leader and co-founder of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, changed Euro-optimists in 2015. Almost immediately, they initiated the reform of the Constitutional Court, filling some of the vacancies in it with like-minded people and tightening the requirements for decision-making.

The European Commission then immediately launched a procedure for checking Polish legislation on the requirements of the rule of law and as a result, by the end of 2017, announced the launch of a sanctions procedure against Warsaw, fraught with deprivation of the right to vote in the EU Council.

However, this did not entail immediate consequences for Poland – all decisions in the European Union must be taken unanimously, and Hungary immediately announced that it would veto sanctions against Warsaw.

All this allowed PiS to deploy the judicial reform as widely as possible: this was followed by a decrease in the retirement age of judges – and the possibility of replacing a significant part of the judiciary with more loyal lawyers. The culmination of the reform, which caused the maximum irritation of Brussels, was the assertion of the disciplinary responsibility of judges for “hindering the functioning of the judicial system” and political activity.

Other innovations carried out by Kaczynski through the Seimas did not add understanding to Brussels and Warsaw. These include the transition to the appointment of heads of state media outlets as the Minister of State Property of State Property, the merger of the posts of the Prosecutor General and the Head of the Ministry of Justice, and the expansion of the powers of law enforcement agencies.

The EU is not encouraged by the ban on abortion even with congenital pathologies, as well as the consistent defense of the traditionally Catholic Poland of the institution of the family with a ban on the promotion of LGBT relations and the adoption of children by homosexuals.

As a result, Warsaw began to ignore the claims from Brussels. One of the most recent examples is Poland’s refusal to close the Turov mine near the Czech border – one of the dirtiest industries in Europe – despite the decision of the EU Court of Justice.

he latest decision of the Constitutional Court only reinforces the legal grounds for Warsaw to ignore the orders of European structures that do not suit it.

Starve out

Unable to deprive Warsaw of its voting rights in the EU, Brussels, however, is considering using other instruments. And the main one is to freeze European funding. The European authorities have already begun to quite successfully apply this at the grassroots level – depriving the EU funds of projects in Polish regions that have adopted resolutions on “LGBT-free zones”.

At the pan-European level, this resulted in linking the allocation of funding from the EU budget and the pandemic recovery fund with the implementation of the principles of the rule of law, as they are understood in Brussels. However, when, on the eve of the new 2021 year, it became clear that Warsaw and Budapest were able to block the distribution of funds between all EU countries, especially in the context of the economic crisis after the pandemic, a compromise had to be reached – to postpone the entry into force of the conditions until the corresponding decision of the EU Court of Justice, which, however, expected no earlier than 2023.

In the meantime, the struggle between Brussels and Warsaw continues – but at the level of rhetoric. Poland, considering, as the Minister of Justice Zbigniew Zöbro said a year ago, that payments are “simply due” to it, insists on its own, while the EU hints at the possibility of “using the tools” of freezing payments. And the French Foreign Ministry even openly says that “no one is forcing Warsaw to join the EU.”

Nevertheless, it is still impossible to say which side the victory is on – especially because, in addition to Budapest with its veto, Warsaw has allies in other EU countries. In July, the right-wing parties also from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, It-aly, Lithuania, Romania, Finland, Fr-ance and Estonia signed a Joint D-eclaration on the Future of the Eur-opean Union.

In it, these forces proposed to consolidate the sovereignty of the countries of the community, reducing dependence on the Eur-opean bureaucracy, as well as to protect traditional values in Europe.

The meaning of the declaration can be conveyed as the idea of good neighborliness in the community with the right of each country to live according to its own rules. And voters of not only right-wing parties may like it.