Instagram deletes Kangana Ranaut’s COVID-19 post

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Instagram is the latest social media platform to shut out Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her incriminatory posts, deleting a post in which she called COVID-19 a “small-time flu.”

Ranaut, who was permanently banned from Twitter earlier this month for violating its community guidelines following her tweets inciting post-poll violence, took to Instagram earlier this week to share that she had tested positive for COVID.

Following the deletion of the said post, Ranaut took to her stories to slam the photo-sharing app, saying, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt.”

“Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha Twitter pe but Covid fan club (I had heard taunts of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter, but Covid fan club).. awesome,” remarked the Tanu Weds Manu actor.

She went on to add that it’s been two days since the post but she doesn’t think she “will last here more than a week.”

Self-awareness is a virtue, are we right?