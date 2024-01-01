Instagram unveils new profile card feature to help users monetize

(Web Desk): Instagram, owned by Meta, has introduced a groundbreaking feature allowing users to share their profile information through customizable, two-sided profile cards.
The new feature simplifies connections, collaborations, and friendships, particularly among Gen Z users who utilize their profiles as digital resumes.
According to Instagram, the profile card feature enables users to share their information quickly and easily with potential collaborators, brands, or like-minded individuals.
“Profile cards offer a convenient way for users to share their profile information and showcase their interests,” said an Instagram spokesperson.
Key benefits of profile cards:
Easy sharing of profile information
Customizable two-sided design
Simplified connections and collaborations
Enhanced community engagement
Empowers creators to showcase their interests