Instagram unveils new profile card feature to help users monetize

(Web Desk): Instagram, owned by Meta, has introduced a groundbreaking feature allowing users to share their profile information through customizable, two-sided profile cards.

The new feature simplifies connections, collaborations, and friendships, particularly among Gen Z users who utilize their profiles as digital resumes.

According to Instagram, the profile card feature enables users to share their information quickly and easily with potential collaborators, brands, or like-minded individuals.

“Profile cards offer a convenient way for users to share their profile information and showcase their interests,” said an Instagram spokesperson.

Key benefits of profile cards:

Easy sharing of profile information

Customizable two-sided design

Simplified connections and collaborations

Enhanced community engagement

Empowers creators to showcase their interests