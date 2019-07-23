Instagram will now warn users of being banned

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app, Instagram is making various changes in its platform and the latest one they made is that the platform will now issue warnings to users who are in danger of having their accounts on Instagram banned. The website has added this change to address policy violations from the users.

Instagram introduced this change in a blog post, which is a notification process that will inform people if their account is at risk of being blocked. This notification will contain all those posts, comments, and stories that were deleted from the user’s account and also the reason for their removal.

The blog post said, “If you post something that goes against our guidelines again, your account may be deleted”. This seems like a good change as instead of suddenly finding out that the website has blocked their account, this alert will allow users to make necessary changes to their accounts to prevent items from being taken down.

The notification will also offer user’s a chance to appeal for the content deleted for violations of the bullying and harassment, nudity and pornography, hate speech, drug sales, and counter-terrorism policies. If the website finds that the content was deleted by mistake, it will restore the post, image or a video, and remove the violation from the account’s record.

Previously, to appeal for a deleted post users had to go through Instagram’s Help Center. But now the process will be much easier for users who believe that their content was taken down in error. Under the current policy, Instagram disables accounts that reach a certain percentage of inappropriate content. The social media giant is upgrading the previous policy by also removing accounts that commit a certain number of violations within a certain period of time.

Courtesy: (techjuice.pk)