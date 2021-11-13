Installation of last part of bridge over Dardanelles kicks off in Turkey

ANKARA (Agencies): On Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attended the ceremony to commence the installation of the last part of the suspension bridge span across the Dardanelles, which is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2022.

“The bridge over the Dardanelles is another brand of rapidly developing Turkey. Its construction is carried out according to the model of public-private partnership:“ build-operate-transfer. ”We are entering a period when land, air, rail and sea transport intersect in Turkey. our straits in world trade, “the Turkish leader said. The broadcast was conducted on his Twitter.

He added that in addition to the bridge over the Dardanelles, Turkey “is determined to realize another dream of generations – the Istanbul Canal, which is planned to connect the Black and Marmara Seas, relieving the Bosphorus.

Erdogan said the bridge “which has already become one of the symbols of our country” was constructed by an enormous team of 670 engineers, over 5,000 workers, 740 construction vehicles, and 106 subcontractors.

“Carrying out the construction of such a project during a period of one of the most serious logistics crises of world history is highly critical and important,” he added.

A new period in which all transportation activities, whether by land, sea, rail, or air, passes through Turkey is now starting, Erdogan noted.

Set to link Europe and Asia once it is complete, the bridge’s architecture is unique with its colors, figures, and completed towers ascending above the Paris landmark’s 300 meters (984 feet) on either bank of the Dardanelles, a strait in the Canakkale province between the Aegean Sea to the south and the Sea of Marmara to the north.

The construction of the 3.7 km long bridge across the Dardanelles has been under way since March 2017; it will have the world’s longest central span – 2023 meters. The he-ight of the bridge towers supporting the central span is over 300 meters. Thanks to the bridge, drivers will be able to avoid queues at the ferry crossing, and travel time through the Dardanelles will be reduced to six minutes.

The bridge will be named “Canakkale 1915” – in honor of the victory of the Turkish army over the interventionists in the Dardanelles operation (Battle of Canakkale ) during the First World War.