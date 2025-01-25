Instead of criticizing Islamic system, reform ideas to be shared with govt

KHOST (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Mawlawi Abdul Kabir has said that instead of criticizing the Islamic system, efforts should be made to share reform ideas with the relevant government institutions.

Speaking at a madrassa graduation ceremony in Khost province, Abdul Kabir said that the Islamic Emirate maintains relations with the region and the world to solve problems in the light of Islam and in order to strengthen the Islamic system.

He added that the demands of the region and the world on Afghanistan are met by the policy of the Islamic Emirate and the international community is not concerned about use of Afghanistan’s soil against countries.

He also stressed that the country’s national budget is funded by the Islamic Emirate.