Instead of Gilani, either Bilawal or Zardari should give resignation: Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad said that instead of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yousaf Raza Gilani either Chairman PPP Bilawal or Co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari should give resignation.

In a Tweet on Monday, the Minister mentioned that the senior leadership follows the directives of its Chairman and Co-chairman to remain absent from the house. He added that PML-N and PPP’s leadership is distressed by the activities of it party members; however, the journey of bringing change in such parties is a good news.

The Minister’s perspective came in response to Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s resignation.

Yousuf dispelled the impression that he deliberately remained absent from the House to facilitate the treasury benches for the passage of “The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2022.”

Speaking on a point of personal explanation, he said he received the agenda at around 1 a.m. in the night. Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, however said he has submitted his resignation to his party as he did not want to remain Leader of Opposition in Senate.

Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Wasim, while responding to the points raised by the Opposition Leader, appreciated the chairman for running business of the House as per rules and regulations. He said it was the responsibility of the opposition to ensure the presence of its members on the floor of the House if it wants to oppose a certain agenda item.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said the government has sold the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by passing this bill, which is against Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Senator Dilawar Khan said he supported the bill in the best interest of Pakistan and the nation.

The Senate on Monday also passed “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2022” and “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022.”

The Chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.