Integration of justice system in erstwhile FATA

The 8th Provincial Justice Committee Meeting (PJC) was chaired by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan at Peshawar High Court on Friday, which discussed the issues and problems related to the justice sector in the province to ensure timely provision of justice to the masses. According to details, several administrative and operational issues relating to the functioning of the judicial system in the province were touched upon, however, special focus was given to the problems relating to the newly merged Districts (NMDs) of erstwhile FATA. The Chairman Committee / Chief Justice Peshawar High Court was of the view that every possible effort should be made by the Stakeholders to ensure quality, substantive, and expeditious Justice to the people of erstwhile FATA to boost their confidence in the Justice System. The Chairman Committee instructed the Police Chief for the appointment of competent Police officers in merged Districts and continuation of training of Khasadaars to achieve optimum peace and stability in the area. The Chief Justice stressed the need for ensuring quality service delivery of all sections of the Justice Sector including Police, Courts, and Prison Departments so the poor and vulnerable segments of the society can get the benefit of it, and the rule of law can be ensured.

The 25th Constitutional amendment not only merged the former Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province but also annulled the infamous law of Frontier Crime Regulation (FCR) and other Special legal and administrative arrangements that were once coined by the British government to control the region. Under the FCR, the British government empowered the local elders commonly known as Maliks, and entrusted unlimited powers to the Political Agent, a representative of the Federal Government responsible for all administrative and judicial matters relating to the specific tribal agency. The Maliks and Tribal Jirga were responsible to resolve the judicial issues while Political Agent legalized their decisions, Whereas the Higher Judiciary had no say in the legal affairs of erstwhile FATA. The informal Justice system of erstwhile FATA was having numerous legal issues and inconsistencies as compared to the formal Judicial system in settled areas of the country. In fact, the people of FATA had a longstanding demand for the regularization of FATA status so the people of the region can have free and impartial access to justice and equal share in social and industrial development in the country.

The influential are not ready to give in the powers they enjoyed over the decades under the FCR law during the past. Presently, the Provincial government and the Provincial Justice Committee along with other relevant Departments are working to address the legal and administrative challenges in mainstreaming the district legal and Policing systems in the Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hopefully, these endeavors will succeed in the provision of speedy and easy justice to the people of erstwhile FATA in the days to come.