‘Intellectual warfare’ ongoing in Afghanistan: Khairkhwa

KABUL (TOLONews): Lutfullah Khairkhwa, deputy minister of Higher Education, said that intellectual warfare is still ongoing in the country and is present in society in various areas. Khairkhwa emphasized the need to establish Islamic cultural and media centers to promote Islamic culture in society.

Lutfullah Khairkhwah: “Regardless of the various activities that exist, whether scientific, political Islamic, cultural, or Jahadi, they cannot be as effective as invitation and guidance.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Culture said that the gap between universities and religious schools in the country must be eliminated, and the education and upbringing of youth in society should be based on Islamic values.

Mohammad Younus Rashid, the deputy minister of youth of the Ministry of Information and Culture said: “Why does this thought and view exist in our society that a doctor should wear a suit or shave his beard?”

Some religious scholars and university professors say that the youth are still victims of intellectual warfare in the country and they call on the Islamic Emirate to pay attention to their economic situation and create job opportunities for them.

Matiullah Amin, a university professor, said: “One issue that is always discussed is poverty. The impoverishment of the younger generation provides a suitable ground for the enemy to prey on the young generation.”

Abdulhadi Mujahid, a religious scholar, says: “In every village, there is a circle. This circle must be monitored or a curriculum created for it, and concepts must flow into it so that over time, religious knowledge and the recognition of the enemy among people in mosques and villages increase.”

According to officials, the scientific and media organization “Kalimat” was established by some youth, religious scholars, and university professors in the country to strengthen Islamic culture and combat anti-Islamic values.