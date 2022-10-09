Intelligence head Wasiq meets Deputy CIA Head in Doha: Source

KABUL (TOLO News): The head of intelligence of the Islamic Emirate, Abdul Haq Wasiq, met with the deputy head of the CIA, David Cohen, and US special envoy Thomas West, an Islamic Emirate source told TOLOnews.

The report was first released by the CNN, saying that the presence of CIA Deputy Director David Cohen and Wasiq at the meeting on Saturday indicates an emphasis on counterterrorism.

“The Taliban are struggling to prevent ISIS-K attacks, making them look feckless, particularly in Kabul,” said Beth Sanner, a former Deputy Director of National Intelligence who led Afghanistan analysis at the CIA. Sanner is also a CNN contributor.

The analysts gave various opinions.

“The US wants to have coordination with Kabul in issues related to countering terrorism. This is good instead of being in relations with the neighboring of (Afghanistan). If they are succeeded, there is a chance that the sanctions will be lifted,” said Tariq Farhad, a political analyst.

“There is no terrorist group. If (terrorists) exist, they should be eliminated in cooperation with the neighboring countries, so that this phenomenon and threat is eliminated,” said Sadiq Shinwari, a military veteran.

The meeting is the first after the US drone strike targeted a residence in the Sherpur area of Kabul, after which US President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed.

Political analyst Wahid Faqiri said that the US wants to engage with the Islamic Emirate.

“Thr US is perhaps ready to engage with the Islamic Emirate,” he said.

However, the meeting between the senior officials of the Islamic Emirate and the US has yet to be officially confirmed by the Islamic Emirate.