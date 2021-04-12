Inter Churches rivalry echoed in Nation Capital

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: An influential Christian Mofia is involved in violating the Sanctity of Christianity religious believes and grabbing Catholic churches in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

It was said by the Senior Advisor United Church of Pakistan Syed Ghulam Akbar Jafery in a news conference in Islamabad on Monday. Jafery said that a gang led by a notorious individual Joseph Robert is involved in occupation of Catholic churches on fake documents by using influence and illegal means in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir during recent months.

According to Jafery, these Christian properties were owned by the United Church of Hindustan, which were inherited to United Church of Pakistan in 1947. He accused the Joseph Robert to forcefully occupied the United Church of Jhelum on fake documents with the help of Police despite stay order by the session court Jhelum during recent weeks. He accused the Joseph Robert and his colleagues for looting the residences of Church administrator and other staff.

While responding to a query, Senior Advisor of United Church of Pakistan Mr. Syed Ghulam Akbar Jafery said that during this forceful occupation of the Church the gangsters violated the sanctity of the Christian holy book, Crest, some holy pictures and names. Mr. Akbar and his affiliates requested the government of Pakistan, Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed and Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the situation. They said that the United Church properties must be returned to their legal owners/ care takers and the culprits must be awarded sever punishments so the justice can be served.