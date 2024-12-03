Inter-ministerial body discusses solar energy, economic projects

KABUL (BNA): The Inter-ministerial Investment Committee convened its regular meeting to deliberate on the development of solar energy projects and other significant economic initiatives across various provinces of the country.

According to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, the private sector presented proposals for solar energy generation in Kapisa, Herat, and Kabul provinces, as well as a battery installation project for solar energy storage in Kandahar.

Additionally, plans were discussed for establishing laboratories to control the quality of agricultural and food products at ten key border points and for creating commercial nurseries for pistachios and other fruit-bearing trees in Herat.

Following comprehensive discussions on these topics, subcommittees were tasked with conducting technical and economic evaluations of the proposals in collaboration with the presenting companies. The subcommittees are expected to submit their final reports to the Inter-ministerial Investment Committee within the designated timelines.