Inter-provincial gang looting bank account holders in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An inter provincial gang of the fraudsters has emerged who loot money of innocent people by hurling threats, investigation by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into a recent case of fraud with a citizen disclosed here on Monday.

A woman named Binte Khan moved to the FIA’s banking circle in Karachi and claimed that she has been defrauded of Rs2million.

According to the applicant she received a call on September 29 from unknown person who demanded the details of bank accounts and on her refusal they threatened to explode her houses in Waziristan. The applicant provided details and the next day she noticed that Rs2 million has been taken out of his account.

According to an initial probe by the FIA, Omni Mobile Wallet accounts were used in the fraud.

Further investigation in this specific case revealed that Rs1 million were transferred in Bushra Zahoor’s account in Jhang. The money was later withdrawn in Bahawalnagar through 25 Omni Mobile Wallet accounts. The remaining money was withdrawn in Karachi through an Omni Mobile Wallet account.

The persons accused in the case include Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Aslam and Rahman. Efforts are under way to arrest all individuals accused in the case.

Few days ago, a citizen of Korangi in Karachi complained that someone has opened fake account in his name and has taken loan, car and credit cards by his name.

The man, Shahid Ali, a daily wager in towel factory and father of three moved to the FIA against the unknown men.

Last month, a Falooda vendor in Karachi’s Orangi town has become millionaire overnight. The man, who would have been lucky if this amount was his own, says he has no bank account.

According to a Federal Investigation Agency official, the agency came to know that one man Abdul Qadir has Rs 2.25billions in his account with suspicious transaction into it.

“But upon investigation we came to know that the account holder is in fact Falooda vender,” he said.

Qadir who was reached by media said he had come to know that an account has been opened in his name which amount of RS225Crore (Rs2.25million).

“I’m illiterate and even can’t sign. I live in a house of 40 yards and I have no relation with this money,” he said. The police have cordoned the areas so that Qadir may not be hurt by someone.

The FIA officials are investigation dozens of fake account relating to a money laundering case in which close aide of Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested. Zardari and his sister have got bails in the case.

A banking Court in Karachi had issued non-bailable warrants for former President Asif Ali Zardari in the money laundering case.

Anwar Majeed, a close aide of Zardari who arrested from Islamabad, was produced before the court, which granted him to fourteen days remand of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Faryal Talpur, sister of Zardari had obtained bail, so the court issued arrest warrants against Asif Ali Zardari and others absconders in the case.

Ahsan Saqid, additional director of the FIA, earlier informed the Supreme Court that the agency has now identified 77 suspicious accounts.

Advertisements