Interest-free banking, will, and verdict

The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) has announced its verdict on the Riba (interest) based banking system and declared it against Shariah. The three-member FSC bench headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Maskanzai has stated in its verdict that the prohibition of Riba was complete and absolute in all forms and manifestations according to the Injunctions of Islam in accordance with the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah. It further said that for all detailed reasons deliberated in this judgment, the charging of any amount in any manner over the principal amount of a loan or debt is Riba which is completely prohibited according to the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SAW). The court also declared the provisions of the Interest Act 1839 unlawful and ordered the federal and provincial governments to implement interest-free banking systems in the country by December 2027.

In fact, the interest on loans or debts had been forbidden by Allah in very clear words in the holy Quran and termed as a war against Allah, while our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) also condemned Riba/ interest in a very strongest term. Pakistan was founded by its founding fathers in the name of Islam more than seven decades ago but still, the very aim of its creation had not been fulfilled due to the vested interests of influential lobbies. As far as Islamic banking is concerned, the issue remained under discussion in the parliament, finance and law ministries, and state bank of Pakistan in the past. The government of Pakistan constituted a Commission for Transformation of Financial System (CTFS) and two Task Forces in the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Law in January 2000, while these constitutional bodies had submitted comprehensive reports and put forward their recommendations regarding the transformation of the financial system in line with the Islamic law.

Previously, the process of Islamization of the banking system in Pakistan struck a prolonged delay due to an impending court decision on the issue regarding the feasibility of the implementation of the Shariah laws in the banking system of the country. Because Western turned economists of the government of Pakistan were of the view that the introduction of interest-free banking in the economic system of Pakistan could have a negative impact on the national economy and thus the government challenged Islamic Banking in the court while stating it inapplicable in the contemporary world. In the recent verdict, the court observed that the speedy proliferation and exponential growth of interest-free banking not only in Pakistan but in the whole Islamic world had proved the fact that the interest-free banking system was not only practicable but still relevant in the 21st century. Over the past seven decades, the nation has deliberated on all aspects of Islamic banking and the court has also endorsed the implementation of Islamic banking laws in the country. Hence, it is the responsibility of the government to take practical steps for the complete implementation of interest-free Islamic banking in the country, without any further delay.