Interim bail of Asif Zardari’s aide extended

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari’s aide Amjad Ikhlaq till June 7, in a case pertaining to suspicious money transaction.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Baber Sattar, hearing the case, sought details of suspect transaction from Nati-onal Accountability Bureau (NAB) on next hearing.

NAB’s Deputy Prose-cutor General Muzafar adopted the stance that opposed the interim bail of accused Amjad Ikhlaq.

NAB alleged that the accused had benefited the former president through the fake accounts transaction and there were sufficient evidence against him.

NAB said that heavy amounts were withdrawn with the signatures of Tariq Sultan from A-One International fake account.

The prosecutor said that the accused had also received a cheque of Rs0.6 million and prayed the court to dismiss his interim bail petition for further investigation.

Sardar Muzafar said that the bank accounts on the name of Tariq Sultan and Qasim Ali were used for transactions of Rs 2.5 and RS150 millions.

He said that the accused Amjad Ikhlaq was an employee of Zardari house and he had no any other source of income. The chairman NAB had issued arrest warrants against the accused as per law.

The court instructed the NAB investigation officer to produce detailed on next hearing pertaining to three suspect transactions and adjourned the case.