Interim CM: PPP finalizes three names

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalized three names for caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) on Saturday.

The private news channel reported that the former Election Commissioner Sonu Khan Baloch is the most favorite candidate for the interim CM SIndh post and the other two names are the Justice (r) Zahid Qurban and former Chief Secretary Fazal-ur-Rehman are also under consideration.

However the final decision will be taken after consultation with the opposition of the Sindh assembly.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah will meet again on Tuesday after they failed to reach on consensus over caretaker PM in Friday’s meeting.

