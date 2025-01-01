Interior minister: 199 migrants deported from US arrive in Venezuela

MAIQUETIA, Venezuela (AFP) : A plane carrying 199 migrants deported from the United States arrived early Monday in Venezuela, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.

“Today, we are receiving 199 compatriots,” he said at the airport. “We are ready to receive Venezuelans wherever they are.”

Live footage showed young men in sweatsuits walking off the plane, which landed outside the capital Caracas. Some of them were smiling and clapping as officials looked on.

The flight comes after Venezuela on Saturday announced it had reached an agreement with Washington to resume repatriation flights from the United States.

The deportation pipeline was suspended last month when US President Donald Trump claimed Venezuela had not lived up to a deal to quickly receive deported migrants, and Caracas subsequently said it would no longer accept the flights.